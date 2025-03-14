Rutgers Star Freshman Lands As Top-Three Pick In Mock Draft
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights fell in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament and sights are now set on the future.
For Ace Bailey, those sights might be the NBA.
In a recent mock draft from ESPN, Bailey was projected to be taken with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Bailey has not yet declared for the draft but is expected to do so this offseason.
"Bailey had a relatively quiet February and his college career likely ended in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday with a double-overtime loss to USC, but he remains highly regarded by NBA teams for his shot-making talent. He is viewed as more of a project and one who will require careful, hands-on development to succeed -- but there's no player in this draft who can score the way he does. Bailey's predraft process will be pivotal in persuading teams he can discover the consistency needed to be a star at the next level."- ESPN
Bailey came into the season as one of the top recruits out of high school. He did not disappointing, putting up 17.6 points per game for the Scarlet Knights. Bailey also grabbed 7.2 rebounds per night. He shot 34.6% from three-point range as well.
Bailey has a slim, 6-foot-10 frame and can handle the ball like a guard. He displayed an ability to create his own shot and knock down difficult attempts on a nightly basis.
Bailey has been pegged as a top-three pick in many mock drafts, joining Duke's Cooper Flagg and teammate at Rutgers Dylan Harper.