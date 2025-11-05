Tickets Available for Rutgers vs Tennessee Men’s Basketball
College basketball fans are in for an exciting holiday-season showdown. It is because the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) are getting ready to battle the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) in a marquee non-conference matchup. The game is set for Monday, November 24, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fans can catch all the action live on TNT. However, those wanting to experience the game courtside can still grab tickets. Especially for a match that promises to be one of the early highlights of the 2025–26 season.
Tennessee vs. Rutgers Game Information
The neutral-site clash in Las Vegas offers basketball fans a rare early-season treat. The matchup will surely test each team’s chemistry. However, they also give fans a glimpse at potential NCAA Tournament contenders.
Tickets remain available for the Monday afternoon tip-off. It will allow fans to witness two of the nation’s most exciting lineups go head-to-head inside one of college basketball’s most iconic arenas.
The MGM Grand Garden Arena is known for hosting top-tier basketball events. It will serve as the perfect stage for this SEC-Big Ten faceoff. With tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, fans can expect a fast-paced, competitive game filled with intensity on both ends of the court.
Let's Check Over Scarlet Knights’ Returning Stars
Rutgers enters the new season with a strong returning core led by standout guard Dylan Harper. The versatile scorer led the team in both points (19.4 per game) and assists (4.0) last season. Meanwhile, they also pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game.
Alongside him, forward Ace Bailey provides a dominant inside presence. He averaged 17.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds, while also contributing defensively with 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.
The Scarlet Knights also feature a deep supporting cast. Lathan Sommerville chipped in 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Williams added 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting an efficient 44.6% from the floor. Guard Jordan Derkack rounds out the lineup, contributing 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Talking About Defensive Battle and Statistical Breakdown
Tennessee shot 45.2% from the field last season, narrowly below the 46.2% mark that Rutgers allowed to opponents.
Rutgers, on the other hand, posted a 44.6% team field goal percentage. That's a number that will be tested by Tennessee’s elite defense. This also held opponents to just 38.6% shooting last season. When the Scarlet Knights surpassed that threshold, they finished 15-12 overall, proving their ability to capitalize when shots fall.
Offensively, the Volunteers scored 74.0 points per game, compared to the 77.6 that Rutgers allowed. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights averaged 77.0 points per game, significantly higher than Tennessee’s stingy 63.1 points allowed.
Monday’s neutral-site matchup will serve as a crucial early test for both programs as they prepare for the grind of conference play. For Rutgers, it’s a chance to prove its offensive firepower against one of the best defenses in college basketball.
