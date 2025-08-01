Former Rutgers' Star May Have Grim Outlook For 2025 Season
As the 2025 NFL season quickly approaches, Rutgers Scarlet Knights' fans may not be happy about the potentially outlook for former star running back Isiah Pacheco with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arrowhead Addict's Price Carter took to social media on Friday regarding the franchise's running back room ahead of the 2025 season, claiming that Pacheco and Kareem Hunt will likely have a "1A, 1B" role.
After rushing for over 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco dropped to the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite competing for time against former 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the 26-year-old running back managed to carve out a role as a rookie. In his first two seasons with the Chiefs, Pacheco totaled 1,765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, granting him a significant role within Kansas City's run game.
However, the injury bug has been prevalent throughout the course of Pacheco's career in the NFL. And during the course of the 2025 season, the highly-touted rusher missed significant portion of the year due to a fibula fracture. He finished the season with 310 rushing yards and one touchdown on 83 carries. While Pacheco may be fully healthy for the upcoming season, the Chiefs decided to re-sign Hunt this offseason, which will take away from his carries this year.
Read More Rutgers Scarlet Knights Coverage
MORE: Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis Comfortable With Offense Heading into 2025 Season
MORE: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Transfer WR Earns Major Preseason Accolade
MORE: Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Carted Off Field During NFL Training Camp
MORE: Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights WR Getting Chance with the Los Angeles Chargers