Former Rutgers' Star Receives Honest Prediction Ahead of NFL Training Camp
With NFL Training Camps finally underway, Rutgers Scarlet Knights' fans must keep a close eye on one of the program's former standouts heading into the 2025 season.
Last month, Eagles Wire's Glenn Erby gave his prediction for which UDFA have the best chance to make the 53-man roster, with former Rutgers' offensive tackle Hollin Pierce being part of the group.
"The 6-8, 341-pound Trenton, New Jersey native was Rutgers' first offensive lineman to earn All-America status since Anthony Davis in 2009," Erby wrote. "He also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after starting 13 games at left tackle."
As a former walk-on student at Rutgers, Pierce began his career withe the Scarlet Knights as a red-shirt freshman, as he totaled over 700 snaps at right tackle for the 2021 and 2022 season. However, as he continued to develop, head coach Greg Schiano eventually shifted Pierce to left tackle for his final two seasons with the program. In 2024, the in-state product had his best season with Rutgers, as he finished with a PFF offensive grade of 85.5 while allow only one sack.
Despite his impressive season, Pierce would become an undrafted free agent and sign with the Super Bowl defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. With former offensive guard Mekhi Becton sinGing with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, Pierce could potentially carve out a role on the interior of the offensive line for the Eagles if he makes the 53-man roster.
