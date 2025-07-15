Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receive Brutal Take for 2025 Season
As we near the 2025 college football season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are gearing up for one of their toughest seasons in recent memory.
Last month, Sporting News' Bill Bender ranked the toughest schedules for the Big 10 Conference teams, with the Scarlet Knights coming in second behind the Wisconsin Badgers.
The Scarlet Knights had the easiest schedule in the Big Ten by our metrics last season – and they were a trendy pick to make the playoff run that Indiana did in 2024," Bender wrote. "A Friday night game on Sept. 19 at Iowa kick-starts a schedule that includes four top-10 teams in Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Illinois. The Scarlet Knights are 0-20 against the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions since joining the Big Ten. It's going to be difficult for Greg Schiano to lead Rutgers to a third straight winning season."
After finishing the 2024 season with a 7-6 record, with quality wins over Washington, Maryland and Michigan State. However, Schiano and his squad were able to secure the victory over Kansas State in the Rate Bowl to close out the season.
Now, the Scarlet Knights will have a chance to win their first game against a top 25 opponent since 2009 against USF. Luckily, Rutgers has time to prepare for their toughest part of the schedule, as four of their five best opponents come within the last six games of the season. The program opens the 2025 season against the Ohio Bobcats on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home.
