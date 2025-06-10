Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receive Strong Take for 2025 Football Season

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights received some high praise from this longtime college football analyst ahead of the 2025 CFB season.

Dylan Feltovich

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano leads his team onto the field for the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano leads his team onto the field for the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After finishing the 2024 college football season with an 8-4 record, Rutgers Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano and his squad will look to build off their recent success heading into the 2025 season.

Highly-acclaimed college football writer Phil Steele gave high praise to the 2025 Rutgers' football squad, stating that this team is the best group since Schiano's return to the program.

“This year, they have Schiano’s best team since his return with 16 returning starters, but the schedule is at the other end of the spectrum: five road games and Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Illinois, Iowa and three other bowl caliber teams on the slate,” Steele wrote. “So while it is his best team, it may not show record-wise with a much tougher schedule.”

Despite Steele claiming that this year's team will be one of the best Rutgers' fans have seen in a while, he also believes that their record may not reflect how good the team truly is in 2025. The Scarlet Knights are slated to play three of the best team in the Big Ten Conference in Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon. All three of these teams were featured in the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs, with the Buckeyes walking away as champions.

Rutgers is set to take on head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Columbus.

