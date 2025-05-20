Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket: Where Does Rutgers Stand?

The action from Omaha will kick off on Tuesday morning.

An inflatable Big Ten Conference logo adorns the outside of the track during day one of the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 16, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
An inflatable Big Ten Conference logo adorns the outside of the track during day one of the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 16, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The action of the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament will kickoff on Tuesday morning from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The 12-team tournament will culminate on Sunday with a champion being crowned.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights enter the field seeded 10th after a 28-27 regular season with a 15-15 record in Big Ten play. Rutgers will be apart of the second game of the tournament against Indiana.

The rest of the field is set and the Big Ten Tournament bracket has been created.

Below, take a look at the full schedule of games for the week.

2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, May 20 - Pool A

  • Game 1: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 11 Indiana, 10am
  • Game 2: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 10 Rutgers, 2pm
  • Game 3: No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Michigan State, 6pm

Wednesday, May 21 - Pool B

  • Game 4: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 11 Indiana, 10am
  • Game 5: No. 5 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State, 2pm
  • Game 6: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 10 Rutgers, 6pm

Thursday, May 22 - Pool C

  • Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Michigan, 10am
  • Game 8: No. 4 USC vs. No. 9 Penn State, 2pm
  • Game 9: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 12 Michigan State, 6pm

Friday, May 23 - Pool D

  • Game 10: No. 4 USC vs. No. 5 Washington, 10am
  • Game 11: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Indiana, 2pm
  • Game 12: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Nebraska, 6pm

Saturday, May 24 - Semifinals

  • Game 13: 2pm
  • Game 14: 6pm

Sunday, May 25 - Big Ten Championship Game, 2pm

