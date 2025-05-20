2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket: Where Does Rutgers Stand?
The action from Omaha will kick off on Tuesday morning.
The action of the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament will kickoff on Tuesday morning from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
The 12-team tournament will culminate on Sunday with a champion being crowned.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights enter the field seeded 10th after a 28-27 regular season with a 15-15 record in Big Ten play. Rutgers will be apart of the second game of the tournament against Indiana.
The rest of the field is set and the Big Ten Tournament bracket has been created.
Below, take a look at the full schedule of games for the week.
2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule
Tuesday, May 20 - Pool A
- Game 1: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 11 Indiana, 10am
- Game 2: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 10 Rutgers, 2pm
- Game 3: No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Michigan State, 6pm
Wednesday, May 21 - Pool B
- Game 4: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 11 Indiana, 10am
- Game 5: No. 5 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State, 2pm
- Game 6: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 10 Rutgers, 6pm
Thursday, May 22 - Pool C
- Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Michigan, 10am
- Game 8: No. 4 USC vs. No. 9 Penn State, 2pm
- Game 9: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 12 Michigan State, 6pm
Friday, May 23 - Pool D
- Game 10: No. 4 USC vs. No. 5 Washington, 10am
- Game 11: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Indiana, 2pm
- Game 12: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Nebraska, 6pm
Saturday, May 24 - Semifinals
- Game 13: 2pm
- Game 14: 6pm
Sunday, May 25 - Big Ten Championship Game, 2pm
