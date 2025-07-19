2025 Big Ten Media Days Schedule: When Will Rutgers HC Greg Schiano Take the Podium?
The full schedule for Big Ten Media Days this week has been released.
The first step of the 2025 season will begin this week.
Big Ten Media Days will take place from July 22-24 in Las Vegas with all 18 head coaches taking the podium to speak about the upcoming season.
The full schedule for all three days has been shared.
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will be the second head coach to speak on Tuesday afternoon. He will take the stage at 2:45 p.m. on day one.
Schiano will be joined by Dariel Djabome, Athan Kaliakmanis, and Ian Strong.
2025 Big Ten Media Days Schedule
**All times are Eastern.**
Tuesday, July 22
- Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti - 2 p.m.
- Bret Bielema, Illinois - 2:30 p.m.
- Greg Schiano, Rutgers - 2:45 p.m.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana - 3 p.m.
- Mike Locksley, Maryland - 3:15 p.m.
- Matt Rhule, Nebraska - 3:30 p.m.
- Ryan Day, Ohio State - 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, July 23
- PJ Fleck, Minnesota - 2:30 p.m.
- David Braun, Northwestern - 2:45 p.m.
- Luke Fickell, Wisconsin - 3 p.m.
- Dan Lanning, Oregon - 3:15 p.m.
- Jedd Fisch, Washington - 3:30 p.m.
- James Franklin, Penn State - 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 24
- Kirk Ferentz, Iowa - 2:30 p.m.
- Barry Odom, Purdue - 2:45 p.m.
- DeShaun Foster, UCLA - 3 p.m.
- Jonathan Smith, Michigan State - 3:15 p.m.
- Lincoln Riley, USC - 3:30 p.m.
- Sherrone Moore, Michigan - 3:45 p.m.
Full coverage will be available on Big Ten Network over the course of the week. Following press conference, BTN will broadcast a B1G Football Media Day Special from 4-8 p.m.
