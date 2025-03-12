2025 Big Ten Tournament: How to Watch Rutgers vs. USC
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are preparing to take on USC on Wednesday night in the first round of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament.
The 11th-seeded Scarlet Knights ended the regular season on Sunday with an overtime victory aganst Minnesota. USC, who is seeded 14th, stumbles into the Big Ten Tournament having lost six of seven games to end the year.
The Scarlet Knights and Trojans will be the third and final game from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on the first day of the tournament. It began with No. 12 Minnesota and No. 13 Northwestern followed by Ohio State and Iowa.
The three winners will advance to play another day on Thursday. The winner of Rutgers-USC will take on No. 6 Purdue.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. USC
If you want to watch the Scarlet Knights take on USC on Wednesday night, you will be able to stream it using Peacock.
Peacock is an up-and-coming streaming service that features many movies and TV shows, along with live sports.
Rutgers will look to keep its season alive for another day and get another shot at the Boilermakers on Thursday afternoon.