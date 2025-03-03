Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket & Full Schedule

The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will begin on Wednesday afternoon.

Rutgers’ Destiny Adams, right, shoots over Oregon’s Nani Falatea during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena.
Rutgers’ Destiny Adams, right, shoots over Oregon’s Nani Falatea during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Rutgers Women's Basketball season ended on Sunday and all sights are now set on the Big Ten Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights ended the regular season with a win over Penn State on Senior Day at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers officially ends with a record of 11-18 and 3-15 in conference play.

Rutgers will open play in the tournament on Wednesday night against Nebraska. The top four seeds in the conference will get double-byes until Thursday. That will be USC, UCLA, Ohio State, and Maryland.

The full bracket and scheduled has been released and can be found below:

2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament

First Round - Wednesday, March 5

  • Game 1: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 Minnesota
  • Game 2: No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 15 Rutgers
  • Game 3: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 14 Wisconsin

Second Round - Thursday, March 6

  • Game 4: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana
  • Game 5: No. 5 Michigan vs. Game 1 Winner
  • Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. Game 2 Winner
  • Game 7: No. 6 Michigan State vs. Game 3 Winner

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 7

  • Game 8: No. 1 USC vs. Game 4 Winner
  • Game 9: No. 4 Maryland vs. Game 5 Winner
  • Game 10: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 6 Winner
  • Game 11: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Game 7 Winner

Semfinals - Saturday, March 8

  • Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner
  • Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner

Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 9, 4:30pm

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner

