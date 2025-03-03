2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket & Full Schedule
The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will begin on Wednesday afternoon.
The Rutgers Women's Basketball season ended on Sunday and all sights are now set on the Big Ten Tournament.
The Scarlet Knights ended the regular season with a win over Penn State on Senior Day at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers officially ends with a record of 11-18 and 3-15 in conference play.
Rutgers will open play in the tournament on Wednesday night against Nebraska. The top four seeds in the conference will get double-byes until Thursday. That will be USC, UCLA, Ohio State, and Maryland.
The full bracket and scheduled has been released and can be found below:
2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
First Round - Wednesday, March 5
- Game 1: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 Minnesota
- Game 2: No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 15 Rutgers
- Game 3: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 14 Wisconsin
Second Round - Thursday, March 6
- Game 4: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana
- Game 5: No. 5 Michigan vs. Game 1 Winner
- Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. Game 2 Winner
- Game 7: No. 6 Michigan State vs. Game 3 Winner
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 7
- Game 8: No. 1 USC vs. Game 4 Winner
- Game 9: No. 4 Maryland vs. Game 5 Winner
- Game 10: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 6 Winner
- Game 11: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Game 7 Winner
Semfinals - Saturday, March 8
- Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner
- Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner
Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 9, 4:30pm
Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner
