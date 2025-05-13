2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Is Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Heading to Philadelphia?
The Philadelphia 76ers received good news on Monday night.
The lottery balls fell their way and — even though they will not pick first overall — the Sixers stayed near the top. Phildelphia was given the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and this gives them the chance to select one of the best players in the field.
The question is, will Philadelphia opt for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights star?
In many mock drafts, you will find Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harper at the top. The Sixers sit at No. 3 and the popular choice has been Ace Bailey with some predicting Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.
If the Sixers take a chance on Bailey, they will be getting another young prospect with an extremely high ceiling.
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.
At just under 6-foot-8, Bailey showed an ability to make a wide range of difficult shots. He can dominate the midrange while also stepping back and knocking down a shot from three-point range.
Bailey would join a young core with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. It was a lost season for the Sixers after acquiring Paul George last offseason. Philadelphia features multiple aging superstars but has also added youth to build moving forward. Bailey fits the mold for the franchise.