2025 Rutgers Basketball Offseason Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In, Who's Out
The transfer portal's 30-day window officially opened on Monday, March 24.
Each year, this is an important time for every program in the nation but for Rutgers, it is as crucial as ever after what was a disappointing season. Last year, there were many changes to the Scarlet Knights and the same is expected this time around.
Rutgers finished with a record of 15-17 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten. The season ended with a first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights decided not to accept any invitations to participate in the postseason.
After the season ended, players began thinking about their futures and we will track all moves made within the Rutgers program.
What We Know
Rutgers was aggressive in the transfer portal last season, adding experienced players to the lineup. There are three that will be out of eligibility:
- Tyson Acuff
- PJ Hayes
- Zach Martini
Along with the losses that exhausted eligibility, it is expected that both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will announce their plans to enter the 2025 NBA Draft.
Walk-ons Nate Freisthler and Peter Noble have expressed their intentions of entering the transfer portal as well.
The Scarlet Knights enter the offseason with three players with one year remaining in Jeremiah Williams, Jordan Derkack, and Emmanual Ogbole. Jamichael Davis will have two years of elibility while this year's freshman class still has three.