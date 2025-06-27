Ace Bailey's Agency Sets Record Straight on Feelings Around Utah Jazz
The ongoing storyline of Ace Bailey continues following the 2025 NBA Draft.
On Wednesday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward was selected with the fifth-overall pick by the Utah Jazz. From there, talks about his displeasure with his draft spot began.
Bailey has yet to arrive in Utah and will have until Monday to do so ahead of summer league camp. On Friday, president of GSE Worldwide, Andrew Witlieb, joined Front Office Sports to set the record straight on Bailey going to Utah.
"He's thrilled to be going to Utah," Witlieb said. "Obviously, it's an honor to be selected in the top five of the NBA Draft. We think he can do a lot of great things out there."
Bailey joins a Jazz team that finished with the worst record in the league last season at 17-65. Utah will have decisions to make this offseason about personnel heading into 2025-26 but there should be plenty of chances for Bailey.
"We think it's a great situation for him, basketball wise," Witlieb said.
Bailey did not work out for any team during his pre-draft process. There were reports that there was a team in the top five that Bailey would not report to if selected. His agency believes the story was "blown out of proportion."
"So many teams pick players that don't work out for them, frankly," Witlieb said. "We think that was an overrated thing. They saw him at the combine. They scouted him exclusively. They had 10,20 scouts at every single game. This was not a guy they did not have film on."
Bailey has spoken out since the draft and claims to be focused on basketball. This will prove to be true or false come Monday.