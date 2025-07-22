Big Ten Analyst Discusses Most Important Part of Rutgers Season in 2025
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were on display on the first day of Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Head coach Greg Schiano took the podium to speak on the upcoming season and college football as a whole. Following his comments, the team on Big Ten Network discussed some important factors for Rutgers.
It begins with the non-conference schedule.
The Scarlet Knights have not lost a game outside of the Big Ten since Schiano's return in 2020. This year, while it crucial to start 3-0, Jake Butt highlighted the importance of finding a new identity.
“Those first three games are critical to establish these new faces and identity before opening up Big Ten play," Butt said.
Rutgers went through major changes this offseason. Its leading rusher Kyle Monangai is now in the NFL while pieces of the defense have moved on as well. This is led by Mohamed Toure transferring to Miami.
Former defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak left to take the head coaching job at UMass. Robb Smith returned for his third stint in Piscataway and will act as co-DC with Zach Sparber.
There were a lot of moving parts for the Scarlet Knights. Winning on the field is the top priority but it is also important for Rutgers to come together and work out all kinks before Big Ten play begins.
“You think about the identity of a Greg Schiano led team, it’s running the ball and playing defense," Butt said. "Well, it’s a brand-new defense and new defensive play callers. You’re also replacing Kyle Monangai.”