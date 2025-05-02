Big Ten Shares Rutgers Scarlet Knight 2025-26 Opponents
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got the first piece of the 2025-26 schedule earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten shared Rutgers' opponents for next season. This will be the second year of the new-look, 18-team Big Ten conference.
The Scarlet Knights will hit the West Coast for two games next season. It will include their first trip to USC and second ever to UCLA. Rutgers last played the Bruins on the road in 1979.
The scheudle features seven teams that Rutgers will host at Jersey Mike's Arena and seven that it will hit the road to face. The Scarlet Knights will also play three teams twice -- Michigan State, Penn State, and Maryland.
The schedule will also feature the return of Lathan Sommerville. After one season at Rutgers, Sommerville entered the transfer portal and landed at Washington. The Huskies are scheduled to come to Piscataway next season, giving Sommerville a chance to play in front of the Jersey Mike's Arena crowd once again.
The Scarlet Knights saw a major overhaul of the roster last season in the transfer portal. Head coach Steve Pikiell has worked to rebuild the roster once again to replace losses. This is led by Dylan Harper and Ace bailey who both declares for the 2025 NBA Draft. There is now a small look into the schedule for next season.
Rutgers 2025-26 Men's Basketball Conference Opponents
Home & Away
- Michigan State
- Penn State
- Maryland
Home
- Indiana
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Purdue
- Washington
- Oregon
Away
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- UCLA
- USC