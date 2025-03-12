Big Ten Tournament Preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. USC
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will begin 2025 Big Ten Tournament action with a matchup against USC on Wednesday night.
These two teams last met on Feb. 23. Rutgers defeated USC, 95-85, to earn its first-ever win against the Trojans. USC currently leads the all-time series, 2-1.
Rutgers enters the tournament as the 11th seed after a win against Minnesota in the season finale on Sunday. USC is seeded 14th after a record of 7-13 in conference play. The Trojans ended the season losing six of seven, including a 90-63 defeat at the hands of UCLA on Saturday.
Here is everything you need to know about the opening round matchup:
- Who: No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 14 USC
- What: 2025 Big Ten Tournament First Round
- When: Wednesday, March 12, 8:30 pm ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- TV/Stream: Peacock
It's postseason time and this is where stars will need to step up. For Rutgers, it will need both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey to be great in order to move on.
If Rutgers is able to get past USC, it will get a rematch with Purdue. The Boilermakers recently defeated Rutgers, 100-71, last week.
Both five-star freshmen were named Third Team All-Big Ten this season after combining to score over 36 points per game.
It has been a difficult season for Rutgers. There were high expectations with Harper and Bailey coming in but the team did not gel from the start, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Rutgers will enter off a win where it allowed just 67 points in an overtime game. This end of the floor will have to lead the way once again. The Scarlet Knights will have to be strong defensively if it wants to advance to Thursday.