Brooklyn Nets to Make Major Push for Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star PG

The Nets are reportedly interested in moving up to the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) Tuesday, March 4, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
In many years, Rutgers Scarlet Knights star point guard Dylan Harper would be considered the top pick in the draft.

This is why there are many teams interested in moving up for the No. 2 pick in the draft, which currently belongs to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has been linked to Harper and the No. 2 pick in the draft. After early whispers said the Nets would not move up, new reports state that Brooklyn might go "all in" for the rights to draft Harper.

Dusty Garza of SpursReport reported that talks around the league say the Nets have contacted the Spurs and expect to attempt to put together a package inclucing future first-round picks and veteran deals to move up in the draft.

The question remains, will the Spurs be willing to move the pick?

It has been reported that the Spurs are likely drafting Harper if they decide to keep the pick. The fit is a bit off after acquiring De'Aaron Fox last season but they view the former Scarlet Knight as too good to pass on.

Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player. He showed an incredible ability to create his own shot at all three levels and this skill set will translate well to the next level.

The Nets missed out on the chance to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg by losing out in the lottery. Brooklyn is in need of a franchise point guard to build around and Harper is the best option this year.

