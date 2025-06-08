Chicago Bears RB Shares Thoughts on Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star
Kyle Monangai has turned heads during his early days with the Chicago Bears.
The former Rutgers star was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Scarlet Knights' fans knew what Monangai was capable of after watching him dominate in the backfield for two years but he had a lot to prove at the next level.
So far, Monangai has caught the eyes of many, including his teammates.
Bears' starting running back D'Andre Swift became one of the latest to comment on the rookie.
"Real good, really good," Swift said. "Really excited for him. Very talented, very talented. He's cool and he's from Jersey. I'm from Philly, he's from Jersey, so close. He's been really good so far."
The Bears signed D'Andre Swift to a three-year deal last offseason. He is penciled in as the starting running back for Chicago entering the season but there is a chance Monangai can earn the RB2 role.
Chicago brought in Eric Bieniemy to be the running backs coach under new head coach Ben Johnson. Monangai is competing for the backup role behind Swift with Roschon Johnson.
“In the running back room, Kyle Monangai has really stepped up," Johnson said. "I appreciate his attention to detail and the pride he takes and how quickly he’s picking things up as well.”
Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing as a junior with 1,262 yards. He went onto lead the conference in carries as a senior with 256 as he totaled 1,279 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.