College Football Insider Picks Rutgers Scarlet Knights Player to Watch in 2025
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights made moves in the transfer portal that will help the team right away in 2025.
The biggest addition might have been Eric O'Neill — the James Madison transfer who has the potential to be a standout in the Big Ten.
Former Georgia All-American David Pollack picked out the new Scarlet Knights edge as a player to watch this season. He credited the emergence of other James Madison transfers once they took the next step.
"If I watched what Kamara did at Indiana, coming from JMU, was really, really good with production, and now you say Rutgers, absolutely. I just saw the track record, and I saw what Cignetti did with some of those guys, and then to put out numbers like that. I'm on board, I love the call."- David Pollack, See Ball Get Ball Podcast
O'Neill began his career at Long Island University, where he quickly became a standout on the edge. He totaled 44.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in his first two years before transferring to James Madison.
In his only year in the Sun Belt, O'Neill ranked fourth in the nation with 13 sacks. He added 18.5 tackles for loss, putting him within range of 75 for his career.
O'Neill was previously named to the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list in May. The award is named after NFL Hall-of-Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott. Each year, it is awarded to the top defensive player in the nation.