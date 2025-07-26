College Football Legend Talks Experience with Rutgers HC Greg Schiano
Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history.
During his career, Meyer has led his teams to three national championships across two schools. He also had some elite coaches on his staffs over the years.
This includes Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. The duo spent time together at Ohio State and Meyer recently reflected on his time with the Scarlet Knights HC.
"He's great and how he handles his players is great. What makes him one of the best I've ever been around is his competitive nature and the amount of time he's willing to put in to get that edge to put his players in the right spot."- Urban Meyer, The Triple Option podcast
Meyer continued to speak on Schiano's coaching style, which includes his attention to detail and tendencies off the field.
"“He’s a nut job,” Meyer said. “A certified nut job to the point that I would have to back him off. But he is great to have on your staff, an excellent recruiter, and just a genuinely great person.”
Schiano spent time at Ohio State as the defensive coordinator from 2016-18. He took a year off before returning to Rutgers ahead of the 2020 season.
Schiano has worked to bring Rutgers into a competitive state in the Big Ten. This is his second tenure and wants to bring the Scarlet Knights back to the top.
"Think about Rutgers history without Greg Schiano," Meyer said. "It's a tough place and a tough conference, but Greg is very unique."
"What makes him great is a lead competitor. There's no amount of time in the day or effort that he would put into it to find that edge to put his player in position to win."