Dylan Harper Looking to be Next San Antonio Spurs Great to Wear Number
Dylan Harper was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
Harper picked his next number and it will reflect his draft position as he looks to become the next elite player to wear No. 2 for San Antonio.
Kawhi Leonard was the last Spur to wear No. 2 before being traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018. Leonard was named Finals MVP in 2014 while playing for San Antonio. After this trade, no player since has worn No. 2.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights point guard was regarded as the second-best player in the class, behind Duke's and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Early in the draft process, there were reports of the Spurs fielding calls for the second-overall pick. Many teams were interested in moving up to land a talented point guard like Harper.
Instead, the Spurs decided to stay at No. 2 and add Harper to an up-and-coming roster.
The Spurs, who feature the last two NBA Rookie of the Year award winners, have added a point guard that could make it three in a row. Harper joins Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle in a young and explosive Spurs' roster, which will have high expectations.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for Rutgers in his only season. He shot 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line. Harper's shot-creating and shot-making ability from all three levels should translate well to the NBA.