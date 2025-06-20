ESPN's Jay Bilas Answers if he Would Select Ace Bailey Third Overall in the NBA Draft
Ace Bailey has received plenty of criticism leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft.
This has been surrounded by his pre-draft meetings with teams and cancelling visits. Recently, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward cancelled a visit with the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Thursday, ESPN's Jay Bilas joined NBC Sports Philadelphia to discuss the Sixers strategy in the draft. The Sixers currently hold the No. 3 pick and Bilas was asked who he would select.
“I think it’s a choice between VJ Edgecombe of Baylor and Ace Bailey of Rutgers," Bilas said.
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.
Bailey has been regarded as the third-best prospect in the field, behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and his teammate at Rutgers Dylan Harper.
Bilas believes Bailey has a chance to become the better player in the league despite current questions around his maturity.
“He’s got the higher ceiling as a player," Bilas said. "He’s a really tough shot maker. He can take challenged shots and make them, and he can create his own. Sometimes you can question his shot selection but I tend to look at that as supreme confidence. He’s got the highest ceiling of players that will be available at No. 3.”
The first round of the NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.