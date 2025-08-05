Former All-Pro Linebacker Credits Rutgers HC for Teaching Important Skill
Greg Schiano did not spend much time in the NFL but he made an impact thanks to his incredible preparation.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach made a move to the NFL to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He got the chance to work with some elite playmakers and that includes linebacker Lavonte David.
During an interview with Chris Long, the former All-Pro credited Schiano for helping him learn to watch film effectively.
"I picked it up from everybody, a lot of coaches that I had," David said. "Greg Schiano was a film junkie type guy. We used to watch film a lot with him.”
Schiano left Rutgers after turning the program into a power in the Big East to accept the head-coach position in Tampa Bay. He lasted just two years, which were David's early years in the league.
In 2013, David was named First Team All-Pro after totaling 145 tackles with seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
“It’s a development process," David said. "When I first started watching film, I was just watching the defense. Watch what we have to do, learning what my job is and try to hone in on what we can do defensively and where everyone is supposed to be."
"Once I learned that, I took it to the next level, studying offenses, and understanding how offenses attack you and certain personnels that teams like to run. Those kinds of things make it easier for me.”
Schiano will lead Rutgers into a new season on Aug. 28 against Ohio.