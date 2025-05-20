Former NBA All-Star Says Rutgers Star Should Be Top Pick in Draft
Ace Bailey has become an interesting prospect leading up to the draft.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, there have been concerns about Bailey's feel for the game following "unpolished" draft interviews.
There is one former NBA All-Star who is not worried about Bailey and that is DeMarcus Cousins.
During a recent appearance on Fanduel's 'Run It Back,' Cousins advocated for Bailey to be the No. 1 overall pick.
"I like Ace Bailey," Cousins said. "To me, Ace Bailey is the No. 1 pick."
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.
Cousins believes he has seen enough to compare Bailey with another NBA great.
"I think he's the closest thing we've seen to a Tracy McGrady," Cousins said.
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has been under a microscope since trading away Luka Doncic. The Mavs now hold the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and Cooper Flagg has been the biggest name on the board for months now.
Even though Flagg would be the easy pick, Cousins believes Dallas could look to move it.
"There's no way Nico keeps it. With everything he's already said on record with his window of winning a championship, it doesn't add up."
Bailey will likely now be the first pick but there is a chance he stays in the top three with the Philadelphia 76ers being a legitimate option.