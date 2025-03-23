Former Rutgers CB Has Meeting With Tennessee Titans
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have a rich history of developing defensive backs in the NFL.
Robert Longerbeam has been the next intriguing cornerback in line coming out of Piscataway. As the pre-draft process heats up, Longerbeam reportedly scheduled a meeting with the Tennessee Titans, according to Titans Wire.
Longerbeam was with Rutgers since 2020. Over the last four years, he appeared in 48 games over the last four years. He racked up 103 tackles, five for loss, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, and two sacks.
Longerbeam is an incredible athlete on the outside, which makes him an interesting prospect late in the draft.
During the NFL Combine, Longerbeam showed off his athleticism across the board starting with a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. This was the furthest jump among cornerbacks in attendance. Longerbeam ranked sixth within his position with a 40-yard dash time of 4.39. He also ranked seventh with a vertical jump of 36.5 inches.
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans can go many different directions with this pick, including trading out and recouping a large haul. If the Titans stay at No. 1, they could decide to find the next quarterback under center.
It is likely that the Titans look to add cornerback after relasing Chidobe Awuzie. There is a lack of depth on the outside in Tennessee and Longerbeam would fit right in.
Longerbeam is expected to be a day three pick that can be a steal based off his size and athleticism.