Former Rutgers Football Assistant Interviews With Philadelphia Eagles
Former Rutgers assistant coach Nunzio Campanile has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their open quarterbacks coach position.
The reigning Super Bowl champions saw changes within the coaching staff after the season, headlined by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore becoming the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Former quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier followed Moore to New Orleans and this left an opening within the staff.
According to CuseNation, Campanile is one of the early interviews that the Eagles have held.
Campanile came to Rutgers in 2018 after a seven-year tenure as head coach of New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic High School. He began his tenure as running backs coach before shifting to tight ends in 2019. That same year, Campanile became the interim head coach and play caller when the Scarlet Knights moved on from Chris Ash.
Campanile was one of the top offensive assistants under Greg Schiano from 2020-22, stepping back into his role as tight ends coach. He left for Syracuse in 2023 where he began coaching tight ends before becoming quarterbacks coach and offensive associate head coach last season.
The Eagles decided to interview Campanile after one season as a quarterbacks coach. He has no NFL experience but helped Kyle McCord take the next step at the collegiate level.
McCord spent one season as the starter at Ohio State before entering the transfer portal. He landed at Syracuse and completed 66% of his passes, throwing for 4,779 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. McCord decided to declare for the NFL Draft following his breakout season after finishing in the Top 10 of Heisman voting and being named a finalist for the Manning Award.