Former Rutgers LB Named Among Nation's Most Underrated Players
Mohamed Toure made a name for himself as an elite defender in the Big Ten with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
After injuries have halted his career at times, Toure is gaining plenty of attention heading into the 2025 season. Toure entered the transfer portal and quickly committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
According to Bleacher Report, Toure is one of the under-the-radar transfers heading into 2025.
"The best version of Mohamed Toure can be special. Few, and perhaps nobody, can know that better than new Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Before his excellent year as Minnesota's DC in 2024, he helped mold Toure as the linebackers coach at Rutgers. Provided his recovery stays on track, Toure should be an essential part of a transfer-fueled defense at Miami this season."- David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
Toure ended his career with the Scarlet Knights as the team's leader in sacks twice. In 2023, he was second on the team with 92 tackles while logging 4.5 sacks and one interception. Toure emerged as the leader of the defense during his time with the Scarlet Knights.
Toure played four seasons at Rutgers where he finished with 166 tackles and 14 sacks. He missed the 2022 and 2024 seasons with ACL tears. He redshirted in 2019 and will now play his final season with the Hurricanes.
The veteran linebacker rejoins Corey Hetherman, who is now the defensive coordinator at Miami. He previously worked as linebackers coach for Rutgers. Toure is familiar with Hetherman and his defensive system, giving Miami a leader in the middle of the defense.