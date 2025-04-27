Former Rutgers OL Signs UDFA Contract With Super Bowl Champs
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' anchor along the offensive line will enter a very favorable situation in the NFL.
Former Scarlet Knight left tackle Hollin Pierce signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent on Saturday afternoon. Over the years, few teams around the league have developed its offensive line as well as the Eagles. Now, an offensive lineman that developed in a big way at Rutgers will get the chance to take the next step.
Pierce came to Rutgers in initially as a walk-on battling weight issues. He was able to get in shape and became an elite starting tackle in the Big Ten.
Pierce took over as a starter for Rutgers in 2021. He appeared in 51 career games with 50 coming over his final four years. Last season, Pierce allowed just one sack and five quarterback hits in 473 snaps as a pass blocker, according to PFF. In 3,172 snaps across his career, he committed just four penalties.
There are certain areas where Pierce will need to develop. He brings great size and can use this to his advantage but the speed at the NFL level could be problematic. This is where he will need to develop within a franchise that has a rich history of pumping out elite lineman.
Pierce will go to Philadelphia with plenty of experience on the left side of the offensive line. A premiere Big Ten tackle deserves a chance in the NFL and Pierce will get his with the Eagles.