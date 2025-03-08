Former Rutgers QB lands assistant coaching job
Greg Schiano always had a hunch that Noah Vedral would one day become a coach and that day has arrived.
The former Scarlet Knights quarterback will join Marist as a wide receivers coach for the 2025 season, announced by the team in a press release.
"I am fired up to add Noah Vedral to our staff," Marist head coach Mike Willis said. "Noah was mentored at Rutgers by our own Coach Weyl and by Coach Sean Gleeson, two coaches who have had a profound impact on my football life. Their mentorship gives Noah the rare ability to immediately integrate into Marist football's schematic and cultural program."
Vedral transferred to Rutgers ahead of the 2020 season after spending two years at Nebraska. He appeared in 24 games for the Scarlet Knights, throwing for 3,340 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He added 536 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Vedral served as a captain over his final two years. He was under center when Rutgers stepped in for Texas A&M and played in the 2021 Gator Bowl, which was the team's first appearance in a bowl game in eight years.
"I'm incredibly excited to join the Marist football family and be part of this exceptional program and university," Vedral said in the press release. "My time as a collegiate athlete was one of the most impactful experiences of my life. The knowledge and confidence I gained as a Big Ten quarterback have prepared me to make meaningful contributions to Marist football.
"I look forward to working with our talented student-athletes, supporting their personal, academic, and athletic development, and helping our team compete at a high level."