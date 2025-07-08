Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights HC Makes Appearance on Brutal List
The Chris Ash era is still considered the darkest age of Rutgers Scarlet Knights football to many.
Ash took over as head coach in 2016 as the Scarlet Knights were still adjusting to life in the Big Ten.
While the job was — and is still considered — a difficult one, Ash took it to the next level.
When CBS Sports put together a list of college football's worst hires since 2000, Ash had to make the cut. He came in at No. 21 on the list.
"Rutgers is a well-known challenging job, but Ash's struggles were particularly egregious. The first-time head coach, who was Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator at the time of his hire, won only three Big Ten games in four seasons, lost 11 games in Year 2 including to Buffalo and never showed any signs of competency or improvement. If there was a positive from the Ash era, it led Rutgers back to the guy who knows how to win in Piscataway: Greg Schiano. "- John Talty, CBS Sports
Ash ended his tenure at Rutgers with a record of 8-32. In his first season, Rutgers finished 2-10 overall and 0-9 in conference play. This would be the first of three years where the Scarlet Knights would be without a Big Ten win in four years Ash began as head coach.
Rutgers finished just 1-11 in 2018. After a 1-3 start the very next year, Ash was let go. Nunzio Campanile took over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers ahead of the 2020 season.