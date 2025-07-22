Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights LB Returning for Final Season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added to their linebacker room and it is someone they know well.
On Tuesday ahead of Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, head coach Greg Schiano announced that linebacker Austin Dean has returned to Rutgers.
Dean, a three-star linebacker in 2021, transferred to Georgia Tech in 2023.
The Florida native redshirted in 2023 as he did not appear in a game as a sophomore. Last season, Dean played 202 snaps with a majority coming on special teams.
During his time with Rutgers, Dean appeared in 20 games. He was featured in a total of 398 snaps, split between defense and special teams.
Dean began his career working with defensive coordinators Joe Harasymiak and Robb Smith. Harasymiak is now at UMass while Smith has returned for his third stint in Piscataway. There is a familiarity between player and coach that can speed up the process on the field.
The Scarlet Knights have added more depth to the linebacker room with this move. It is a group that has seen movement in recent years.
Dariel Djabome stepped up and led the team in tackles last season after Mohamed Toure went down with a torn ACL. Now, Toure is in Miami and that means Moses Walker is a candidate to step into an extended role.
The depth includes underclassmen DJ McClary and Sam Robinson. Dean will now be thrown into the mix as a player who knows what Rutgers wants to do on the defensive side of the ball.