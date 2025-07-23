Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights QB Eyeing Starting Job at New School
A former prized possession of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights might get one final chance to start at quarterback.
Gavin Wimsatt transferred to Jacksonville State in January. Head coach Charles Kelly announced during C-USA Media Day that the former Scarlet Knight currently leads the pack during the quarterback battle.
"I would say Gavin is in the driver's seat," Kelly said. "He's shown good leadership, good poise. We'll see how that race develops."
Wimsatt initially came to Rutgers as the second-highest rated quarterback in program history. He struggled to find consistency throwing the football. In 2023, Wimsatt was named the full-time starter, competing just 47.5% of his passes.
Wimsatt showed an ability to use his legs, rushing for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns, but could not improve as a pocket passer.
Athan Kaliakmanis was named the starter ahead of the 2024 season. This prompted Wimsatt to enter the transfer portal and land at Kentucky. In a season where Kentucky finished 4-8, Wimsatt appeared in six games. He went 16-for-39 passing (41%) with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Wimsatt is now at Jacksonville State for his final year of eligibility. He is currently the leader to start under center and guide the reigning C-USA champions into the 2025 season.
"It's just been great to come here," Wimsatt said. "It's a smaller town, which is nice, and the people here are great. It's all love around here. All the guys are close and I'm really excited to grow closer to these guys and help them accomplish what we want to accomplish."