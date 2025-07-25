Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights RB Receiving Praise Early in Training Camp
Kyle Monangai took a handoff during training camp and hit the sideline before going up field, making a defender miss, and scoring a touchdown.
For fans of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, this is nothing new. This is what they got a chance to watch for years as Monangai turned into one of the top backs in the Big Ten.
Now, the Chicago Bears are getting a chance to see what Monangai is capable of.
Monangai was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Early on, he has received high praise from both his coaches and teammates -- including D'Andre Swift.
"Great addition," Swift said. "He don't really lack anything from what I'm seeing. Confident in his style of play, real low to the ground, great catching the ball out of the backfield. Solid, real solid."
Monangai is currently competing with Roschon Johnson to be the primary backup for Swift within the Bears' offense. Either way, it looks as though Monangai will get a chance on the field during his rookie season.
Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,262 yards in 2023. He turned in his best season in 2024, rushing for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns. Monangai carried the ball a conference-best 256 times as well.
Monangai has the experience of being a workhorse in the backfield. This will not be the case right away in his rookie season but Monangai will likely get his fair share of work in his first season.