Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Standout Signs With Tennessee Titans
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights standout defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is re-signing with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million, including $5 million guaranteed.
Joseph-Day originally signed on with the Titans last offseason on a one-year deal. He earned another contract after playing in all 17 games last season, starting 12, and totaling 44 tackles with 2.5 sacks.
Joseph-Day was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He did not appear in a regular-season game as a rookie but became a regular over the next three years. He made 38 starts and logged 137 tackles and six sacks. Joseph-Day would join the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 and remain there until his release at the end of 2023. After finishing the year with the San Francisco 49ers, Joseph-Day landed in Tennessee and has found his new home.
Joseph-Day spent five years at Rutgers beginning in 2013. He played in just one game as a freshman, earning a redshirt in the Scarlet Knights final season in the American Conference. He played in 13 games during Rutgers first season in the Big Ten and turned into a consistent starter as a sophomore.
During his Rutgers' career, Joseph-Day totaled 97 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Joseph-Day became a strong run stopped in the middle of the defensive line.
The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft after going 3-14 in 2024. Tennessee holds many options with this top pick, which ranges from drafting a potential franchise quarterback to trading back and loading up on draft capital.