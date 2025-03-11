Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Standout Signs With Tennessee Titans

Sebastian Joseph-Day will be returning to Tennessee next season.

Greg Patuto

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrates sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrates sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights standout defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is re-signing with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million, including $5 million guaranteed.

Joseph-Day originally signed on with the Titans last offseason on a one-year deal. He earned another contract after playing in all 17 games last season, starting 12, and totaling 44 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Joseph-Day was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He did not appear in a regular-season game as a rookie but became a regular over the next three years. He made 38 starts and logged 137 tackles and six sacks. Joseph-Day would join the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 and remain there until his release at the end of 2023. After finishing the year with the San Francisco 49ers, Joseph-Day landed in Tennessee and has found his new home.

Joseph-Day spent five years at Rutgers beginning in 2013. He played in just one game as a freshman, earning a redshirt in the Scarlet Knights final season in the American Conference. He played in 13 games during Rutgers first season in the Big Ten and turned into a consistent starter as a sophomore.

During his Rutgers' career, Joseph-Day totaled 97 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Joseph-Day became a strong run stopped in the middle of the defensive line.

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft after going 3-14 in 2024. Tennessee holds many options with this top pick, which ranges from drafting a potential franchise quarterback to trading back and loading up on draft capital.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB, and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

Home/News