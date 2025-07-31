Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Carted Off Field During NFL Training Camp
Houston Texans rookie and former Rutgers standout defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton was carted off during practice on Wednesday.
Hamilton was seen with an air cast on his left leg. The injury was considered "serious," according to multiple reports.
Houston Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke to reporters following practice about the injury.
"Unfortunately, injuries and things happen," Ryans said. "You never want to see a guy go down like Kyonte did today and had to be carted off. We just wish him the best."
"We'll continue to evaluate him and see where he is, but you never want to see that. We just got to make sure we are standing up and protecting each other."
Hamilton was a seventh-round pick of the Texans in 2025 after spending four years with the Scarlet Knights.
Hamilton played in 51 games, making 31 starts, during his career with Rutgers. He totaled 110 tackles, 11 for loss, with six sacks and 45 quarterback pressures. Hamilton was a major force last season as Rutgers returned to bowl season for the second consecutive year.
In his final season, Hamilton put up career-best numberrs with 44 tackles, five for loss, four sacks, and 24 pressures.
Hamilton was competing for a roster spot after being selected in the final round of the draft. Houston will continue to evaluate all options and Hamilton will be in the mix.
Rutgers will begin the season on Aug. 28 with a home matchup against Ohio as it looks to return to bowl season once again.