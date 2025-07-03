Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Named Intriguing Fantasy Sleeper
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights do not churn out fantasy football studs on a regular basis.
In 2025-26, we could be witnessing another instance where fantasy owners find another steal in a seventh-round Rutgers running back.
Chicago Bears' rookie Kyle Monangai has been mentioned among fantasy sleepers for the upcoming season.
Dave Ventresca of RotoBallers credits Monangai's run style and believes he can steal carries as the season goes on.
"Monangai is a powerful rusher and is known for his tackle-breaking ability," Ventresca wrote. "Among 154 collegiate rushers with 100+ carries, Monangai finished 10th in PFF’s missed tackles forced. This is noteworthy because this is a metric that translates very well to the NFL."
Monangai took over the Scarlet Knights' backfield from Isiah Pacheco, who was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. He turned into the Chiefs' starting back and this led to being an elite fantasy option.
Right now, Monangai is slated as a backup in Chicago behind D'Andre Swift. There is a chance that he is the team's RB2 heading into the regular season.
"For what it's worth, Chicago is reportedly quite bullish on Monangai, and that could be why the team opted not to sign Chubb or Dobbins," Ventresca wrote."
Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,262 yards in 2023. He turned in his best season in 2024, rushing for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns. Monangai carried the ball a conference-best 256 times as well.
Monangai has the experience of being a workhorse in the backfield. This will not be the case right away in his rookie season but Monangai will likely get his fair share of work.