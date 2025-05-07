Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Receives Degree Wearing Super Bowl Rings
Isiah Pacheco returned to where it all began.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star returned to the university on Tuesday to walk at the student-athlete graduation ceremony — and he did it while sporting his Super Bowl rings.
Pacheco walked across the stage and received his diploma from interim athletic director Ryan Pisarri. On his hand, Pacheco showed off two championship rings that he has won with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Head coach Greg Schiano, who coached Pacheco over the final two years of his career, was present at the ceremony.
Pacheco came to Rutgers in 2018 under then head coach Chris Ash. He rushed for a career-high 729 yards and 169 carries as a sophomore. Pacheco solidified himself as a major weapon within the offense. He totaled 2,442 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.
The Chiefs selected Pacheco in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He earned the trust of head coach Andy Reid and became the full-time starter toward the end of his rookie year and into his sophomore season.
Pacheco has reached the Super Bowl in each of his first three years with two victories. As a rookie, Pacheco rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in his first Super Bowl.
Pacheco missed time with a leg injury last season. He played in seven games, making six starts,. In his three-year career, Pacheco has totaled 2,075 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He has added 69 catches for 453 yards.