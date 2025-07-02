Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star's NBA Debut Faces Minor Delay
San Antonio Spurs fans will have to wait to see their No. 2 overall pick take the floor for the first time.
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper will not play in three games during the California Classic this weekend as he deals with a "minor groin injury," a team spokeman told the San Antonio Express-News.
San Antonio will open Summer League action against the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Spurs hope Harper will be ready to make his debut in Las Vegas next week. They will begin action against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 10 in the first of five games in Vegas.
Spurs assistant coach Mike Noyes says Harper is "doing ok" and that he has been on the floor. Noyes is one of many that has been impressed early on with Harper's leadership.
"You can already hear his vocal leadership, so we're excited for whenever he rejoins us," Noyes said.
Harper will travel with the team to San Francisco this weekend.
Harper became the highest Scarlet Knight ever taken in the NBA Draft when he was picked second by the Spurs. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for Rutgers in his only season in Piscataway. He shot 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.
Harper and teammate Ace Bailey, who was selected fifth by the Utah Jazz, made it the first draft since 1985 where two Rutgers players will be taken on the same night.