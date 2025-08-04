Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Setting Records in European League of Football
A former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star is setting new marks overseas.
Aron Cruickshank made plenty of big plays in Piscataway for Rutgers and is now doing the same for the Madrid Bravos of the European League of Football.
In Week 11, Cruickshank caught his 18th touchdown pass of the season setting a new single-season record.
The former Scarlet Knight has a chanc eo add two more records to his ledger as well. Cruickshank has totaled 1,456 receiving yards this season, which is 125 yards away from breaking Markell Castle's single-season record.
Cruickshank's 99 catches is also 16 shy of Kyle Sweet's record of 115.
During his career on the banks, Cruickshank showed off his ability to make plays as a receiver, rusher, and kick returner.
Cruickshank transferred to Rutgers ahead of the 2020 season. He led the Big Ten with 25 returns for a total of 671 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 26.8 yards per return.
In 2020, Cruickshank was named the Return Specialist of the Year in the conference while also earning First Team All-Big Ten honors.
After a three-year career with Rutgers, Cruickshank signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted. He was eventually let go and landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. Cruickshank was unable to hang on with either team and ended up joning the ELF.
Rutgers' fans might not be surprised to see Cruickshank turning in record-setting performances. He is using his multi-faceted skill set to put up one of the best single seasons in league history.