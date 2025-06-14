Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star WR Getting Chance at New Position
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got the chance to watch Bo Melton develop into a weapon in the Big Ten.
Now, the Green Bay Packers have worked with Melton for three years now and have been impressed with his overall ability — so much so that the coaching staff believes he could be helpful in multiple ways.
Last week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN shared a video of Melton playing cornerback. After catching a pass from Jordan Love, Melton switched sides of the ball while still wearing the white offensive practice jersey.
The Packers have seen changes at cornerback this offseason. Both Kalen King and Micah Robinson have missed time with injuries while Jaire Alexander was released earlier this week. This is an idea that the coaching staff has mentioned since Melton came into the league.
Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke on Melton's impact thus far and how it could expand moving forward.
"We just thought that is there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy," LaFleur said. "I think a lot of it is just from his production on special teams and just his ability to make plays on teams."
Melton has been used sparingly as a wide receiver over his first three years in the NFL. He has logged 24 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown.
If Melton makes the move to cornerback, he would become the second in his family as younger brother Max Melton is entering his second year with the Arizona Cardinals.