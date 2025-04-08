Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Top Recruit Back In Transfer Portal
A former top-tier recruit for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be looking for his third home in as many years.
Nebraska forward and former Scarlet Knight Gavin Griffiths will enter the transfer portal once again, according to On3.
Griffiths came to Rutgers as the 36th-ranked recruit in the nation out of high school. This made him the program's highest-ranked recruit to sign at the time. From his early days in Piscataway, Griffiths struggled to find his footing.
Griffiths made 32 appearances in a Rutgers' uniform. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Griffiths shot 32.4% from the field.
In just his second career game, and debut at home, Griffiths scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-15 from the field. He gave the home crowd something to cheer about in the opener but from there, he could not find a consistent role. The season went downhill for the Scarlet Knights and this led to the roster being completely turned over, including Griffiths entering the portal.
Griffiths committed to Nebraska last year and once again, could not find his footing early. In his only season in Lincoln, Griffiths put up 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He averaged 8.6 minutes in just 16 games.
The Scarlet Knights will be busy once again this offseason to make up for losses after yet another disappointing season. A former top recruit could not find a home at his second Big Ten stop and will now look for his third home.