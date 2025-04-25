Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Top Recruit Finds New Home
A former record-setting recruit for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights has officially named his third home.
Nebraska forward, and former Scarlet Knight, Gavin Griffiths announced on Friday that he has committed to Temple. Griffiths entered Rutgers as the highest-rated recruit in program history at the time. He was ranked No. 36 in the nation out of high school.
Griffiths made 32 appearances in a Rutgers' uniform. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Griffiths shot 32.4% from the field.
In just his second career game, and debut at home, Griffiths scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-15 from the field. He gave the home crowd something to cheer about in the opener but from there, he could not find a consistent role. The season went downhill for the Scarlet Knights and this led to the roster being completely turned over, including Griffiths entering the portal.
Griffiths committed to Nebraska last year and once again, could not find his footing early. In his only season in Lincoln, Griffiths put up 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He averaged 8.6 minutes in just 16 games.
Griffiths will enter a Temple program that finished 17-15. The Owls lost in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament to Tulsa.
The Scarlet Knights will be busy once again this offseason to make up for losses after yet another disappointing season. Rutgers saw both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey declare for 2025 NBA Draft. Head coach Steve Pikiell will now look to rebuild the team.