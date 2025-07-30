Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights WR Getting Chance with the Los Angeles Chargers
A former Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver is gettig another chance in the NFL.
Earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Chargers signed JaQuae Jackson. The 6-foot-1 receiver has been given a chance during training camp and has made plays when called upon.
Jackson spent one season with Rutgers before entering the NFL Draft. After going undrafted, Jackson signed with the Atlanta Falcons but was released quickly. He then inked another deal with the New England Patriots.
Jackson caught a touchdown pass from Joe Milton in the preseason but suffered a season-ending knee injury before the regular season began. It will be interesting to see what role Jackson plays during the preseason for the Chargers, who open play on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions in the first of three games.
In one season with the Scarlet Knights in 2023, Jackson caught 22 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown. He provided a spark to the offense when he was on the field.
Prior to entering Piscataway, Jackson was a highly-touted transfer at the Division II level after being named All-American. As a junior at California University of Pennsylvania, Jackson logged 1,178 yards on 77 catches with 13 touchdowns. He committed to Rutgers over other major programs such as Michigan State, Texas A&M, Miami, and N.C. State.
Jackson will be given one final chance to make the roster during the preseason. He has impressed early on with his size and athleticism, which was on display at Rutgers as well.