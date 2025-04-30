Former Rutgers Standout Commit Lands In ACC
It did not take former Rutgers standout commit Ja'Elyne Matthews long to find a new home.
Matthews entered the transfer portal just two weeks ago. On Wednesday, it has been reported that the 6-foot-6 tackle will head to Florida State. Matthews signs with the Seminoles as an offensive lineman with a very high ceiling.
Matthews took part in spring practices for three weeks before moving on. The 340-pound tackle came in as a highly-touted recruit that was viewed as a future anchor along the left side of the offensive line.
Head coach Greg Schiano got a commitment from Matthews in June. Rutgers was a late addition to the final list along with Georgia, Tennessee, and Miami. Matthews has been a standout lineman for N.J. powerhouse Toms River North. During a ceremony held in Toms River, former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier and UFC legend Frankie Edgar delivered a pizza to Matthews while wearing Rutgers apparel. Matthews signed with the Scarlet Knights in December.
The overall process for Matthews was interesting. Rutgers went from a late-addition to his list to being his destination and it did not take long for the Toms River product to move on.
The Scarlet Knights will look to replace Hollin Pierce at left tackle as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft. The offensive line has become a strength for the Scarlet Knights during Schiano's second tenure as head coach.