Former Rutgers Standout Guard Draws Comparison To NBA All-Star
Dylan Harper is one of the top guards in the 2025 NBA Draft class. What is the former Rutgers Scarlet Knight's ceiling?
Harper has been pegged as the No. 2 pick in many mock drafts behin only Duke's Cooper Flagg. According to a scout in an interview with HoopsHype, the top two are safe.
"Flagg and Harper are the only sure things," a pro cout said.
In the same conversation, Harper drew comparisons to a former No. 1 overall pick and current NBA All-Star.
"Gives me Cade Cunningham vibes," the scout said. "Plays at his own pace, lulling defenders to sleep before turning it on. Might have the highest creation ceiling in this class, even over Flagg. Not a freak athlete but so crafty finishing through contact. That jumper's the big question. If it comes around, we're talking All-NBA potential."
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player.
Harper, the 6-foot-6 point guard, showed an ability to score at all three levels and create his own shot. Harper was able to get his teammates involved and make them better when he was on the floor.
Cunningham is in his fourth season with the Detroit Pistons. He helped lead the resurgence of the franchise after an All-Star season. He averaged 26.1 points and 9.1 assists this season.
Any team that drafts Harper will look for the same fate from one of the top picks in the draft.