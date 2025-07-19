Former Rutgers Star Dylan Harper Makes Interesting Claim on NBA All-Time List
The newest member of the San Antonio Spurs wanted to make sure that the franchise was represented when discussing the NBA's all-time lineup.
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper joined the ESPN broadcast during a recent NBA Summer League game. He was asked to put together his all-time starting five and Harper included two former Spurs.
Harper decided to put LeBron James running the point with Michael Jordan in the backcourt. His frontcourt was made up of Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal.
Harper's decision to put James at point guard opens up options down the lineup — but it also eliminates Magic Johnson and Steph Curry. Instead of inserting the likes of Kobe Bryant or Kevin Durant elsewhere, Harper showed respect to another former Spur.
Harper inserted Kawhi Leonard at the small forward position to complete the list.
Leonard spent the first seven years of his career in San Antonio. He won two Defensive Player of the Year awards while also being named Finals MVP in 2014. Leonard was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he led the team to an NBA Championship in his only season while earning Finals MVP honors once again.
Harper was selected with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He will wear No. 2 for San Antonio, becoming the first Spur since Leonard to do so.
San Antonio hopes that it found another guard that can put together the success of Leonard once his career begins.