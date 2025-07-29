Former Rutgers Star Infielder Moving Up in Oakland A's Organization
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been sending players into Major League Baseball for years now.
On Tuesday, former star infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was informed that he will be moving up to Double-A within the Oakland A's organization. He will make his debut for the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night.
Kuroda-Grauer was selected with the 75th overall pick in the third round in 2024.
This season, Kuroda-Grauer played in 80 games for the Lansing Lugnuts in the Midwest League. He hit .293 in 366 plate appearances with a .353 on-base percentage.
Kuroda-Grauer totaled 26 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and 26 walks compared to 37 strikeouts.
The 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year was a star for Rutgers over the course of his career. In his final season, he led the nation with 95 hits after starting all 53 games for the Scarlet Knights. He was also third in the nation with a .428 batting average.
Kuroda-Grauer was a staple for Rutgers for three years. In 2024, he finished with three hits in 10 games and hept his batting average above .400 for the final 37 games of the year. He left the Big Ten as one of the top infielders in the nation and a legitimate threat at the plate. Now, he hopes to build that reputation for the A's.
Rutgers saw three more players selected in the draft this year. There have now been 11 Scarlet Knights selected in the MLB Draft over the last four years. Each year, there have been multiple Rutgers players selected.