Former Rutgers' Star Enters Heated Position Battle With Chicago Bears
As the 2025 NFL season quickly approaches, the hype surround former Rutgers Scarlet Knights' running back Kyle Monangai continues to grow during the Chicago Bears' training camp period.
NFL insider Albert Breer wrote about his thoughts on the Bears' current running back room, stating that Monangai is a "revelation."
Meanwhile, at running back, D’Andre Swift returns with experience in Johnson’s offense from Detroit," Breer wrote. "But Roschon Johnson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, has started to look more like the player the Bears evaluated coming out of Texas. And rookie seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai has been a revelation, already showing vision, feel and strength better than expected, to pair with the contact balance that was there on the college tape."
Monangai was a focal point to the Scarlet Knights offense over the last two seasons, as he eclipsed over 2,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns during the two-year stretch. Despite his incredible efforts at the collegiate level, the highly-touted running back fell to the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected by the Bears.
With Monangai becoming the first running back taken under newly-hired head coach Ben Johnson, the 23-year-old offensive weapon has some momentum heading into the 2025 season.
