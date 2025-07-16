Former Rutgers Star Making Strong Impression Early with New Team
The San Antonio Spurs did not waver during the pre-draft process.
The front office locked in on Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper early and selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It is very early in his tenure but Harper has received high praise from his teammates, reaffirming the decision made by San Antonio.
The Spurs added Carter Bryant of Arizona with the 14th pick in the first round. Speaking with reporters, Bryant had positive things to say about his early experiences alongside Harper.
"He's a hell of a player so who wouldn't want to play with him?," Bryant said. "I think that's my thing so I'm looking forward to getting that through with him."
It was a down year for Rutgers as a team but Harper solidified his spot in the draft class early. He was considered the clear-cut No. 2 prospect, behind only Cooper Flagg, who went first overall to the Dallas Mavericks.
Harper averaged 19.4 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor. He can score from all three levels, creating his own shot while also making his teammates better.
"Dylan's a leader," Bryant said. "He's a point guard. He knows how to run the show. Being from high school, he's always had winning teams."
Harper joins a franchise that is littered with young talent, including the last two NBA Rookie of the Year winners. He will be thrown into the rotation alongside Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle to only solidify the future of the team further.