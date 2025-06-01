Former Rutgers Star RB Shares Thoughts on Recent Graduation from University
In May, former Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isiah Pacheco returned to where it all began.
Pacheco walked at the student-athlete graduation ceremony — and he did it while sporting his Super Bowl rings. Nearly one month after this accomplishment, Pacheco talked with reporters about his feelings.
"I'll say it's a blessing because, coming from where I come from, you don't get too many that make you or you don't get too many kids that graduate," Pacheco said. "Coming from Vineland, graduating college, and not only doing that, but staying home and not being one of those students that transferred and went place to place, I actually stayed home and got it tattooed on me, and that's what it's about, finishing where you start."
Pacheco came to Rutgers in 2018 under then head coach Chris Ash. He rushed for a career-high 729 yards and 169 carries as a sophomore. Pacheco solidified himself as a major weapon within the offense. He totaled 2,442 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.
Now with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pacheco felt the need to return to school and earn his degree.
I was in online classes. It started in spring, so I was able to go back once," Pacheco said. "The Super Bowl was finishing up, and I was able to hit it hard and lock in, put all my mental toughness towards that."
Pacheco has reached the Super Bowl in each of his first three years with two victories. As a rookie, Pacheco rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in his first Super Bowl.
Pacheco missed time with a leg injury last season. He played in seven games, making six starts,. In his three-year career, Pacheco has totaled 2,075 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He has added 69 catches for 453 yards.